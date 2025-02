JNK India consolidated net profit declines 90.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.92% to Rs 93.52 crore

Net profit of JNK India declined 90.50% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.92% to Rs 93.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 119.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.93.52119.776.7933.654.5137.312.9035.762.8429.90

