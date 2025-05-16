Bikaji Foods slides as Q4 PAT drops 66% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Bikaji Foods International slipped 1.53% to Rs 704.50 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 65.66% to Rs 39.92 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 116.28 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, total revenue from operations grew by 14.60% year on year (YoY) to Rs 596.91 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Volume growth was at 8.9% YoY in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax declined 64.60% to Rs 54.77 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 154.74 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA for Q4 FY25 decreased by 54.38% to Rs 7.43 crore, compared to Rs 16.29 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin also saw a decline, dropping to 33.5% in Q4 FY25 from 43.2% in Q4 FY24.

In the latest fiscal period, the Ethnic Snacks segment reported a revenue growth of 11.4% year-on-year, contributing approximately 71.3% to the total. The Packaged Sweets segment saw a decline of 1.4% year-on-year, contributing around 7.2%. Meanwhile, Western Snacks registered a robust 21.5% year-on-year growth, accounting for about 9.1%, and the Papad segment recorded a 5.0% increase, contributing nearly 7.8%.

Deepak Agarwal Managing Director, Bikaji Foods International, This year the Company has delivered a 10.3% volume and 14.8% of value growth YOY, driven by strong demand across our core product lines. Despite good top-line growth, gross margins were slightly impacted due to unexpected and significant inflationary pressure on key raw materials. While we had measures in place to mitigate cost volatility, the sharp and unanticipated increase in input prices particularly in edible oil put temporary pressure on profitability.

The year has been marked by robust growth, strategic advancements, and a steadfast commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders. While rural markets began showing encouraging signs of recovery post the first half, urban demand remains in a gradual recovery phase. Our growth was driven by focused execution, improved penetration, and strong brand resilience.

To remain ahead in an increasingly competitive snacks and sweets market, we are sharpening our focus on product innovation and data-led distribution. We are leveraging advanced analytics to optimize channel strategies and improve regional product mixes. Additionally, investments in supply chain automation, digital marketing, and strategic partnerships will play a key role in expanding both reach and relevance.

Meanwhile, the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share i.e. 100% of face value of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year ended on 31 March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

The company's board has approved a further investment of up to Rs 15 crore in Bikaji Foods Retail, a wholly owned subsidiary.

Additionally, it has approved an investment of up to Rs 20 crore in Jai Barbareek Dev Snacks in the form of 2 crore optionally convertible debentures.

The board has also approved the divestment of the entire 51% equity stake in Bikaji Mega Food Park, a non-material subsidiary, as a result of which it will cease to be a subsidiary of the company.

Bikaji Foods International is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and is among the fastest-growing companies in the Indian organised snacks market.

