Zee Learn consolidated net profit declines 90.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.24% to Rs 158.68 crore

Net profit of Zee Learn declined 90.04% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.24% to Rs 158.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.18% to Rs 12.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.40% to Rs 371.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 356.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

