Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Learn consolidated net profit declines 90.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Zee Learn consolidated net profit declines 90.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 36.24% to Rs 158.68 crore

Net profit of Zee Learn declined 90.04% to Rs 16.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.24% to Rs 158.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.18% to Rs 12.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 162.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.40% to Rs 371.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 356.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales158.68116.47 36 371.94356.27 4 OPM %40.6544.21 -27.7827.07 - PBDT58.0848.03 21 85.2576.60 11 PBT47.6043.83 9 48.8552.52 -7 NP16.87169.38 -90 12.72162.74 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA nod for anticoagulant medication Rivaroxaban

LT Foods gains as Q4 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 161 cr

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slips 2.29%

SKF India Ltd Spurts 7.87%

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story