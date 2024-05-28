Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
May 28 2024
Sales decline 14.35% to Rs 200.07 crore

Net loss of Bilcare reported to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 46.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.35% to Rs 200.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 33.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.88% to Rs 747.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 981.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales200.07233.59 -14 747.18981.62 -24 OPM %-4.136.18 -5.245.78 - PBDT-25.797.08 PL -20.126.99 PL PBT-39.19-2.22 -1665 -65.07-30.82 -111 NP-10.8946.22 PL -33.2315.05 PL

First Published: May 28 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

