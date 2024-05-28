Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.35% to Rs 200.07 crore

Net loss of Bilcare reported to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 46.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.35% to Rs 200.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 33.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.88% to Rs 747.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 981.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

