Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 1.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 1.02% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 67.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.67.1462.614.965.024.484.232.822.361.981.96

