Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 11.60% to Rs 15.20 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.79% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.29% to Rs 40.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.2013.62 12 40.0430.04 33 OPM %-0.203.01 -2.053.86 - PBDT0.360.43 -16 1.271.22 4 PBT0.280.32 -13 0.870.79 10 NP0.250.21 19 0.710.56 27

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

