Sales rise 11.60% to Rs 15.20 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.79% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.29% to Rs 40.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

15.2013.6240.0430.04-0.203.012.053.860.360.431.271.220.280.320.870.790.250.210.710.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News