Birlasoft achieves AWS DevOps Competency status

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Birlasoft as an AWS Partner with specialized capabilities to assist organizations in implementing continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices, automate infrastructure provisioning, monitor applications and infrastructure at scale, and embed security guardrails into development pipelines. This designation reinforces Birlasoft's commitment to enabling clients to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and respond effectively to evolving market demands.