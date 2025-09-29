Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birlasoft achieves AWS DevOps Competency status

Birlasoft achieves AWS DevOps Competency status

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Birlasoft has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation differentiates Birlasoft as an AWS Partner with deep expertise and a proven track record in delivering DevOps solutions that help enterprises accelerate application delivery, automate operations, and enhance agility with built-in security and scalability.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Birlasoft as an AWS Partner with specialized capabilities to assist organizations in implementing continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices, automate infrastructure provisioning, monitor applications and infrastructure at scale, and embed security guardrails into development pipelines. This designation reinforces Birlasoft's commitment to enabling clients to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and respond effectively to evolving market demands.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions collaborates with VE Commercial Vehicles

RBI sets ways and means advances at ₹50,000 Crore for second half of FY 2025-26

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

Zaggle partners with IDFC First Bank to offer forex solutions to corporate clients

NSE SME Prime Cable Industries voltage dips after listing

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story