US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 10,344 contracts in the data reported through September 23, 2025, showing a fall of 2550 net positions compared to the previous week. The net speculative shorts are around their highest in around four and half years.

