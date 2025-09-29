Tata Power EV Charging Solutions collaborates with VE Commercial Vehicles

To accelerate adoption of electric commercial vehicles in India

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions (TPEVCSL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company), and VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) today announced a landmark collaboration to accelerate the adoption of electric commercial vehicles in India, with a focus on the recently launched Eicher Pro X range of Small Commercial Vehicle.

Under this MoU, both companies will collaborate on multiple fronts to support truck and bus operators looking to introduce electric vehicles in their operations. While The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power) will leverage its extensive EV charging infrastructure and expertise in providing customized charging solutions, VECV will contribute its domain expertise in energy efficiency to optimize energy usage in electric trucks, ensuring that the vehicles meet the specific needs of end-users and their applications. Together, they will actively engage with Eicher Trucks and Buses customers to promote the transition to electric mobility, enabling a cleaner, more sustainable future for India's transport sector.

The partnership will focus on developing and implementing innovative solutions to address specific challenges such as range anxiety, charging infrastructure availability, and related cost. Additionally, the collaboration will actively facilitate deployment of other models in Eicher's broad electric vehicle portfolio. With a focus on addressing critical factors that influence the adoption of electric trucks and buses, this partnership represents a transformative step towards modernizing India's commercial mobility landscape. By combining innovative technologies, extensive infrastructure, and a commitment to sustainability, TPEVCSL and VECV aim to reshape the future of transportation, paving the way for a greener, more efficient commercial vehicle ecosystem.