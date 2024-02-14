BJD declares support for BJP candidate Ashwini Vaishnaw in Odisha Rajya Sabha elections

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has announced its backing of BJP candidate, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state. This decision was declared with the focus of serving the broader interests of Odisha, particularly in the domains of railways and telecom sectors. The move comes as two BJD candidates have also filed their nomination papers for the forthcoming elections, with three Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha set to become vacant by April.

