BJP wins Haryana for third consecutive term, defies exit polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a third consecutive victory in Haryana's assembly elections, held on October 5, defying exit poll predictions of a Congress sweep. The saffron party won 48 out of 90 seats, securing a comfortable majority in the House. Meanwhile, the Congress managed to secure only 37 seats. Alongside these results, three independent candidates and two from the Indian National Lok Dal (IND) emerged victorious. The outcome strengthens the BJP's hold on the state, despite growing opposition and public dissatisfaction. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp National Conference-Congress Alliance Triumphs in Jammu and Kashmirs Assembly Elections

The National Conference-Congress alliance won 49 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, crossing the majority mark of 46 and paving the way for the region's first elected government in six years. This election marks a crucial step toward restoring democratic governance after the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government in June 2018 and the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The elections were conducted in three phases, starting with the first on September 18 for 24 seats, followed by the second on September 25 for 26 seats, and concluding with the third phase on October 1, which saw voting for the remaining 40 seats. This electoral process is the first since Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape was significantly altered by the central governments actions in 2019.

