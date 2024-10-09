Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BJP wins Haryana for third consecutive term, defies exit polls

BJP wins Haryana for third consecutive term, defies exit polls

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a third consecutive victory in Haryana's assembly elections, held on October 5, defying exit poll predictions of a Congress sweep. The saffron party won 48 out of 90 seats, securing a comfortable majority in the House. Meanwhile, the Congress managed to secure only 37 seats.

Alongside these results, three independent candidates and two from the Indian National Lok Dal (IND) emerged victorious. The outcome strengthens the BJP's hold on the state, despite growing opposition and public dissatisfaction.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

National Conference-Congress Alliance Triumphs in Jammu and Kashmirs Assembly Elections

The National Conference-Congress alliance won 49 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, crossing the majority mark of 46 and paving the way for the region's first elected government in six years. This election marks a crucial step toward restoring democratic governance after the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government in June 2018 and the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The elections were conducted in three phases, starting with the first on September 18 for 24 seats, followed by the second on September 25 for 26 seats, and concluding with the third phase on October 1, which saw voting for the remaining 40 seats. This electoral process is the first since Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape was significantly altered by the central governments actions in 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI MPC meeting 2024 LIVE: New panel members onboard; all eyes on RBI repo rate decision

Obesity medicines would cost US medicare $35 billion through 2034

RBI's MPC meeting today: Will there be a rate cut? Key points to watch

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals marginal upside ahead of RBI MPC decision; China down

Election results 2024: Historic Haryana hattrick for BJP; NC-Cong take J&K

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story