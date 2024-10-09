Stock Alert: Phoenix Mills, Signature Global, Infosys, Dr reddys Lab, IRFC

Securities in F&O ban: SAIL, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertillisers & Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank Upcoming results Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Western Carriers, GTPL Hathway, Kretto Syscon, Lotus Chocolate, Rhetan TMT, and Vivid Mercantile will release their quarterly earnings scorecard on October 9. Stocks to watch: Phoenix Mills recorded retailer consumption of Rs 3,289 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, marking a growth of 25% growth compared to the year-age a period. Gross retail collections stood at Rs 812 crore in Q2 FY25, representing a 27% YoY increase. The weighted average trading occupancy across these malls was 92% while the weighted average leased occupancy across these malls stood at 96% in September 2024.

Signature Global reported a 184% YoY growth in pre-sales, amounting Rs 2,780 crore. However, pre sales declined by 11% sequentially in Q2 FY25. The company sold 2.38 million square feet in Q2 FY25, up 143% YoY and 27% QoQ. Collections during the September 2024 quarter jumped 28% YoY to Rs 920 crore,

Infosys announced collaboration with Nasdaq-listed Old National Bank for strategic expansion. Old National will leverage Infosys' services, solutions, and platforms for operations transformation and process digitization powered by automation and generative AI (GenAI).

Dr Reddys Laboratories subsidiary , Augriene Oncology has announced phase 1 results for ibrecabtagene autoleucel (DRL-1801) from the SWASTH study. The Drugs Controller General of India has approved the commencement of the Phase 2 part of the trial. The SWASTH study is Indias first trial for a novel autologous BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

IRB Infrastructure Developers and IRB Infrastructure Trust reported a collective toll revenue growth of 19.2% YoY in September, generating Rs 501.8 crore compared to Rs 421 crore in the same month last year.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) board has approved financing up to Rs 700 crore under finance lease for 20 BOBR rakes procured under the General-Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of the Ministry of Railways for NTPC. The Board also appointed Ajoy Choudhury as Chief Risk Officer for a fixed tenure of two years.

PB Fintech said that The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) conducted an inspection of Policybazaar Insurance Web Aggregator (now Policybazaar Insurance Brokers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PB Fintech) from June 1 to June 5, 2020. Following the inspection, the regulator issued a show-cause notice highlighting several observations about the subsidiary. Additionally, a Letter of Advice was issued for maintaining specific documentation, systems and processes, disclosures, and timely filing of certain returns. The notice is not expected to have any material financial impact on the company.

