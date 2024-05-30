Bloom Industries standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 65.13% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net profit of Bloom Industries declined 43.48% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.13% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.91% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 123.64% to Rs 30.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

