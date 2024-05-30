Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bloom Industries standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Bloom Industries standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 65.13% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net profit of Bloom Industries declined 43.48% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.13% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.91% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 123.64% to Rs 30.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.664.76 -65 30.0813.45 124 OPM %1.207.77 -3.166.77 - PBDT0.110.27 -59 0.640.50 28 PBT0.110.27 -59 0.640.50 28 NP0.130.23 -43 0.570.46 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 122.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Bloom Dekor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Kovai Medical Center &amp; Hospital standalone net profit rises 70.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story