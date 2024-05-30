Sales rise 20.29% to Rs 320.79 croreNet profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 70.75% to Rs 52.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.29% to Rs 320.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.25% to Rs 179.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.61% to Rs 1218.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1018.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News