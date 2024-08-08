Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 42.49% in the June 2024 quarter

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 42.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 32.52% to Rs 169.50 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 42.49% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.52% to Rs 169.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 251.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales169.50251.17 -33 OPM %11.2510.61 -PBDT15.1522.44 -32 PBT9.8316.72 -41 NP7.0112.19 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND vs ESP hockey at 5:30 PM; Aman's QF bout to begin soon

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 8: Sensex sheds 581 pts; Nifty ends at 24,117; RBI maintains repo rates

LIVE news: Centre proposes to send Waqf (Amendment) Bill to joint parliamentary panel

Ambani, Bajaj, Birla collectively hold $460 bn, equating to Singapore's GDP

RBI status quo on interest rates to boost demand for realty sector: CEOs

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story