Libord Finance consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Libord Finance declined 33.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.11 -27 OPM %-350.00-81.82 -PBDT0.050.07 -29 PBT-0.010.03 PL NP0.140.21 -33
