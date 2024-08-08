Libord Finance consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Libord Finance declined 33.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.080.11-350.00-81.820.050.07-0.010.030.140.21

