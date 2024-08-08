Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Libord Finance consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales decline 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Libord Finance declined 33.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.11 -27 OPM %-350.00-81.82 -PBDT0.050.07 -29 PBT-0.010.03 PL NP0.140.21 -33

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

