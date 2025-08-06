Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions deploys EduGenie at Corporate Commerce College, Hyderabad

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions deploys EduGenie at Corporate Commerce College, Hyderabad

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the successful deployment of its flagship digital learning platform EduGenie at Corporate Commerce College, Hyderabad. This strategic implementation has not only transformed the digital learning experience for commerce students through real-time virtual training and on-demand access to quality education but also marked a significant commercial milestone generating Rs 25 lakh in revenue from this engagement.

The company added, "This deployment underscores Blue Cloud's focus on enabling meaningful digital innovation in academia through scalable, secure, and outcome-driven platforms."

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

