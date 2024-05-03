Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 12.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 1322.87 croreNet profit of Blue Dart Express rose 12.01% to Rs 77.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 1322.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1216.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.76% to Rs 301.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 5267.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5172.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
