Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 12.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit rises 12.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 1322.87 crore

Net profit of Blue Dart Express rose 12.01% to Rs 77.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 1322.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1216.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.76% to Rs 301.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 5267.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5172.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1322.871216.55 9 5267.835172.22 2 OPM %17.0816.38 -16.1918.13 - PBDT217.65192.98 13 825.56902.68 -9 PBT104.9496.63 9 392.70508.20 -23 NP77.7869.44 12 301.01370.53 -19

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

