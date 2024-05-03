Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 10.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 10.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 48.35% to Rs 128.26 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance declined 10.57% to Rs 17.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.35% to Rs 128.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.73% to Rs 80.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.27% to Rs 464.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales128.2686.46 48 464.06242.62 91 OPM %84.0281.63 -85.0173.83 - PBDT20.7422.67 -9 93.0950.06 86 PBT17.5219.59 -11 80.1238.02 111 NP17.5219.59 -11 80.1238.02 111

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

