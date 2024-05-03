Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit declines 81.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit declines 81.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.92% to Rs 15.77 crore

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech declined 81.23% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.92% to Rs 15.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.95% to Rs 8.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 72.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.7718.11 -13 72.8461.74 18 OPM %6.2117.06 -14.8315.19 - PBDT0.832.84 -71 9.618.22 17 PBT0.632.63 -76 8.817.39 19 NP0.522.77 -81 8.257.24 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit rises 780.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 168.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Lupin Aurangabad facility gets 1 USFDA observation

Lupin to sale trade generics biz to subsidiary on slump sale basis

Coal India, Coforge, CIE Automotive India, Railtel Corp in spotlight

Happy Forgings bags supply order of components for Electric SUV

Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 10.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orchasp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story