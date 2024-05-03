Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CEAT consolidated net profit declines 18.80% in the March 2024 quarter

CEAT consolidated net profit declines 18.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 2991.85 crore

Net profit of CEAT declined 18.80% to Rs 108.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 2991.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2874.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 245.20% to Rs 642.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 11943.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11314.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2991.852874.82 4 11943.4811314.88 6 OPM %13.0912.79 -13.838.61 - PBDT332.92303.63 10 1402.90748.65 87 PBT196.86178.33 10 894.07279.34 220 NP108.56133.70 -19 642.65186.17 245

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

