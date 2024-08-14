Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Blue Pearl Texspin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Net profit of Blue Pearl Texspin reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6744.44% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.160.09 6744 OPM %5.36-22.22 -PBDT0.33-0.02 LP PBT0.33-0.02 LP NP0.25-0.02 LP

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

