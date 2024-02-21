BluSmart inks multi-year power purchase agreement with Tata Power Group

BluSmart, India's leading born-electric, full stack, vertically integrated eMobility ride hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, proudly announces a groundbreaking multi-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Trading Company (TPTCL) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step towards BluSmart's commitment to decarbonize mobility at scale and bolster India's net-zero ambitions.

Under the PPA, 30 MW capacity will be sourced by TPTCL from the Company's expansive 200 MW Solar PV power plant in Bikaner district, Rajasthan. TPTCL is uniquely positioned in the power trading industry with the Category-I Trading License enabling customers to optimize their energy costs and facilitate their sustainability goals.

Enabled by the recently enacted Green Energy Open Access Rules, this partnership with TPTCL allows BluSmart to completely eliminate Scope 2 emissions from its existing 1.4 million sq. ft. of EV charging infrastructure and future charging hubs. With this, BluSmart emerges as the first mobility player in India to transition from zero tailpipe emissions to a zero-emissions company.

