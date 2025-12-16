Bluspring Enterprises unveils new brand identity and logo

Bluspring Enterprises today unveiled its refreshed brand identity, introducing a new logo and visual language. The brand marks Bluspring's evolution as an independent, listed entity post its demerger from Quess Corp, and reinforces its role as a trusted partner for organizations seeking tech-enabled, compliance-first solutions across essential infrastructure and people services.

Rooted in Bluspring's ethos of unity, ambition, and progress, the new identity brings together its specialist capabilities and legacy brands under a cohesive platform. The visual identity is anchored by the new tagline, 'Infrastructure. People. Progress.'; capturing the belief that seamless infrastructure is built by empowered people and together they accelerate nation's progress. The new logo, composed of interconnected blocks forming the letter 'B', represents how diverse teams and services integrate to create collective strength, while its forward-leaning form signals growth and transformation. The blue-green palette reinforces trust, stability, and renewal.