SEPC secures railway infrastructure project of Rs 269.69 cr

SEPC has secured a railway infrastructure project valued at Rs 269.69 crore under the Ajmer-Chanderiya Doubling Project of the Ajmer Division, North Western Railway (NWR).

The project has been awarded to the VPRPL-SBEL Joint Venture, with SEPC responsible for execution of the project works under the control and supervision of the Joint Venture, in line with the Letter of Award issued by North Western Railway.

