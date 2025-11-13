BMB Music & Magnetics standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 95.56% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of BMB Music & Magnetics declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 95.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.040.9050.001.110.020.060.020.060.020.06

