BMB Music & Magnetics standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 2900.00% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of BMB Music & Magnetics rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2900.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.900.03 2900 OPM %1.1166.67 -PBDT0.060.02 200 PBT0.060.02 200 NP0.060.02 200

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

