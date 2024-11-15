BMB Music & Magnetics standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2900.00% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of BMB Music & Magnetics rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2900.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.900.031.1166.670.060.020.060.020.060.02

