BMB Music & Magnetics standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of BMB Music & Magnetics rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.310.0216.1350.000.050.010.050.010.050.01

