BMB Music & Magnetics standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Net profit of BMB Music & Magnetics rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.310.02 1450 OPM %16.1350.00 -PBDT0.050.01 400 PBT0.050.01 400 NP0.050.01 400

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

