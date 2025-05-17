Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the March 2025 quarter

BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 157.14 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries declined 7.41% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 157.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.73% to Rs 75.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 628.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales157.14137.31 14 628.62598.19 5 OPM %21.2528.40 -23.4024.46 - PBDT36.3635.11 4 143.89130.83 10 PBT23.2024.84 -7 99.7986.32 16 NP17.6219.03 -7 75.0563.75 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 56.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Alkalies reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Delhivery reports turnaround Q4 performance

Tokyo Plast International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit rises 38.78% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story