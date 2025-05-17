BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 157.14 croreNet profit of BMW Industries declined 7.41% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 157.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.73% to Rs 75.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 628.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content