BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 157.14 crore

Net profit of BMW Industries declined 7.41% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 157.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.73% to Rs 75.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 628.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

157.14137.31628.62598.1921.2528.4023.4024.4636.3635.11143.89130.8323.2024.8499.7986.3217.6219.0375.0563.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News