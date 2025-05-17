Gujarat Alkalies reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported a standalone net profit of Rs 21.38 crore in Q4 FY24, compared with net loss of Rs 21.24 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 7.4% to Rs 1,075.47 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1,001.62 crore in Q4 FY24.

The sales turnover stood at Rs 1,041.92 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 7.41% compared with Rs 970.01 crore in Q4 FY24.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 22.75 crore during the quarter, compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 77.41 crore in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 15.82 crore in FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 132.24 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 7% to Rs 4,072.91 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 3,806.63 crore in FY24.

The company is consistently and continuously working to reduce its cost of operations by undertaking measures to increase the share of renewable energy (RE) power and also other measures to improve operational efficiency. It has been able to increase the production levels and sell its quality products at very competitive rates.

During the year 2024-25 the company has achieved total production of 21,11,229 MT of various products in its basket as against 20,46,173 MT in the previous year.

The managing director of the company informed that, in spite of the stiff competition and challenging market conditions in the chlore-alkali sector during the year, the company could achieve the sales turnover of Rs 3,959.50 crore (previous year Rs 3,702.77 crore). EBITDA for the financial year 2024-25 stands at Rs 452.56 crore as against EBITDA of Rs 226.10 crore resulting in 100% increase in EBIDTA over previous year.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 15.80 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY25. Upon approval of the dividend by shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), the dividend declared at the AGM will be paid within 30 days of declaration.

Further, the companys board approved installation of three plants to produce downstream products of Chlorotoluenes with aggregate capacity of 40 TPD at an estimated investment of Rs 81 crore at Dahej, Gujarat. These plants are expected to contribute additional annual revenues up to Rs 156 crore at current market prices.

Furthermore, the companys board has also approved installation of a new 90-120 MTPD Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) synthesis unit at Dahej, Gujarat at an estimated investment of Rs 35 crore for captive consumption requirements in the company's other plants. This will enable the company to produce more HCL for captive consumption using about 80 to 100 Tons additional Chlorine per day.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is one of the largest producers of caustic soda in India. It is a multi-product company, with a portfolio of over 36 products in the basket.

The counter rose 0.02% to end at Rs 652.20 on Friday, 16 May 2025.

