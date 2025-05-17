Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit rises 38.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.47% to Rs 156.72 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) rose 38.78% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 156.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.50% to Rs 11.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 539.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 524.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

156.72150.01539.80524.8118.7918.4614.5520.1737.5531.64102.43118.1915.7511.0419.0238.3912.068.6911.5332.48

