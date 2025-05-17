Tera Software consolidated net profit rises 56.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.03% to Rs 33.56 crore

Net profit of Tera Software rose 56.91% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.03% to Rs 33.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.66% to Rs 9.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.96% to Rs 107.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

