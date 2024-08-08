Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ABB India approves investment of up to Rs 85 cr in process automation and electrification biz

Board of ABB India approves investment of up to Rs 85 cr in process automation and electrification biz

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 08 August 2024

The Board of ABB India at its meeting held on 08 August 2024 has approved the proposal to secure on lease approximately 6.41 acres of industrial land with warm shell factory, offices and other infrastructures, situated at Yentaganahalli Village Panchayath, Nelamangala Block, Bengaluru Rural District, Bengaluru (Premises) in line with the Company's overall growth and investment strategy.

Additionally, the Board has granted in-Principle approval for an investment of up to Rs 85 crore to expand, inter alia, the Company's operations in Process Automation and Electrification business areas at the aforementioned Premises.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 13: IND 2-1 ESP in bronze medal tie; Aman's SF bout at 9:45 PM

SpaceX's historic crewed Polaris Dawn mission launch date confirmed

Some banks and NBFCs are not following top-up loan norms, says RBI

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged; Nagarjuna shares first pics

US judge refuses lender request to block edtech firm Byju's payment to BCCI

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story