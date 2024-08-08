Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.90%

Aug 08 2024
Nifty IT index ended down 1.90% at 38448.3 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTIMindtree Ltd slipped 4.12%, Mphasis Ltd dropped 2.95% and Coforge Ltd shed 2.85%. The Nifty IT index is up 24.00% over last one year compared to the 22.84% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.74% and Nifty Commodities index has dropped 1.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.74% to close at 24117 while the SENSEX is down 0.73% to close at 78886.22 today.

Aug 08 2024

