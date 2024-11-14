Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 48.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 107.32 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 48.18% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 107.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.107.3294.364.99-2.745.363.684.913.333.662.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News