Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 48.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 107.32 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 48.18% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 107.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 94.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales107.3294.36 14 OPM %4.99-2.74 -PBDT5.363.68 46 PBT4.913.33 47 NP3.662.47 48

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

