Colab Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 10.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Net profit of Colab Cloud Platforms rose 10.42% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7772.22% to Rs 14.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.170.18 7772 OPM %-0.2866.67 -PBDT0.540.48 13 PBT0.530.48 10 NP0.530.48 10

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

