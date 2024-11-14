Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 190.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 5.63% to Rs 996.43 crore

Net loss of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 190.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 140.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 5.63% to Rs 996.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 943.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income996.43943.34 6 OPM %16.3448.35 -PBDT-196.66188.29 PL PBT-196.66188.29 PL NP-190.07140.12 PL

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

