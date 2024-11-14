Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 55.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.03% to Rs 25.72 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 55.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.03% to Rs 25.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.25.7219.483.033.231.030.730.800.520.620.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News