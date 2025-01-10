Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 37.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.98% to Rs 12.21 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 37.88% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 12.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.12.2112.8545.3749.653.714.181.461.910.821.32

