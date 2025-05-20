Board of Astra Microwave Products approves allotment of warrants aggregating Rs 173.99 cr

At meeting held on 20 May 2025

The Board of Astra Microwave Products at its meeting held on 20 May 2025 has approved the allotment of up to 20,13,885 convertible warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid up equity share of the Company, having a face value of Rs. 2 within the period of 18 (eighteen months) in accordance with the applicable laws (Warrants) at a price of Rs. 864 aggregating up to Rs.173.99 crore.

