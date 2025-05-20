Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Astra Microwave Products approves allotment of warrants aggregating Rs 173.99 cr

Board of Astra Microwave Products approves allotment of warrants aggregating Rs 173.99 cr

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 20 May 2025

The Board of Astra Microwave Products at its meeting held on 20 May 2025 has approved the allotment of up to 20,13,885 convertible warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 (one) fully paid up equity share of the Company, having a face value of Rs. 2 within the period of 18 (eighteen months) in accordance with the applicable laws (Warrants) at a price of Rs. 864 aggregating up to Rs.173.99 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers extend losses for 3rd day; auto shares skid

Doms Inds Q4 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 48 cr

HT Media hits the roof on turnaround Q4 numbers

Redington gains as Q4 PAT soars 104% YoY to Rs 666 crore; declares dividend of Rs 6.80/sh

Hindalco Industries to acquire MIL Mines and Mineral Resources

First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story