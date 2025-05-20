Barometers extend losses for 3rd day; auto shares skid

The key domestic indices witnessed major losses today, as investors booked profits despite supportive global cues. Market participants turned cautious ahead of the ongoing Q4 earnings season, which is expected to steer sentiment in the coming days. The Nifty settled below the 24,700 level after hitting days high of 25,010 in early trade.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red with auto, media and FMCG shares leading the decline.

As per closing provisional data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 872.98 points or 1.06% to 81,186.44. The Nifty 50 index declined 261.55 points or 1.05% to 24,683.90. In the past three trading session the Sensex and Nifty declined 1.63% and 1.51%

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.65% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.96%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,439 shares rose and 2,529 shares fell. A total of 136 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer of Borana Weaves received bids for 2,54,74,662 shares as against 36,89,457 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 20 May 2025. The issue was subscribed 6.90 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 May 2025 and it will close on 22 May 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 205 and 216 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 69 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing index:

The Nifty Auto index declined 2.17% to 23,531.20. The index jumped 3.82% in the past four trading sessions.

Hero MotoCorp (down 3.37%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.98%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.82%), Eicher Motors (down 2.56%), TVS Motor Company (down 2.51%), Exide Industries (down 2.49%), Bharat Forge (down 2.46%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.01%) and Balkrishna Industries (down 1.77%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Pfizer soared 9.23% after the company's adjusted net profit rose 10.89% to Rs 198.33 crore while net sales rose 8.28% to Rs 591.91 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Acme Solar Holdings declined 4.18% after the company reported a 76.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 123.36 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 532.39 crore in Q4 FY24. Despite the steep drop in profitability, the companys revenue from operations surged 64.95% to Rs 486.89 crore during the quarter.

Restaurant Brands Asia rallied 5.17% after the companys consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 60.44 crore in Q4 FY25 from a net loss of Rs 92.09 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations advanced 5.92% YoY to Rs 632.55 crore in Q4 FY25.

IRB Infrastructure Developers slipped 2.03%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 13.68% to Rs 214.72 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 188.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 4.26% to Rs 2,149.24 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 2,061.24 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

JK Paper declined 2.05% after its consolidated net profit tumbled 72.35% to Rs 76.20 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 275.64 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations shed 1.69% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,689.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

NLC India rallied 2.14% after its consolidated net profit zoomed 321.83% to Rs 481.96 crore on 8.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,836 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Eris Lifesciences added 1.36% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.1% to Rs 93.84 crore on 28.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 702.60 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rose 0.21%. The companys standalone net profit surged 18.01% to Rs 2,104.78 crore on 6.93% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,119.71 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Power Grid Corporation of India declined 1.92% after the companys consolidated net profit fell marginally to Rs 4,142.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 4,166.33 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 2.48% YoY to Rs 12,275.35 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Hindalco Industries advanced 1.22% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 66.45% to Rs 5,283 crore on 15.89% increase in revenue from operation to Rs 64,890 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Q4 FY24.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced on Tuesday as investors awaited Germanys producer price index data.

Most Asian stocks ended higher as Australias central bank cut its policy rate to 3.85%, its lowest level since May 2023, as inflation concerns in the country continue to recede, giving room for the bank to ease monetary policy.

The Peoples Bank of China reduced its key lending rates by 10 basis points in an effort to support economic growth amid ongoing trade tensions. The 1-year loan prime rate was lowered from 3.1% to 3.0%, while the 5-year LPR, commonly used for mortgage pricing, was cut from 3.6% to 3.5%.

In equity markets, shares of Contemporary Amperex Technology, the worlds largest battery manufacturer, rose over 11% during their trading debut in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, U.S. markets closed higher overnight. The S&P 500 gained 0.09%, extending its winning streak to six sessions as Treasury yields eased and investors looked past Moodys recent downgrade of the U.S. credit outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.32%, supported by an 8% rebound in UnitedHealth following recent losses. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.02%.

