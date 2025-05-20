HT Media hits the roof on turnaround Q4 numbers

HT Media hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 21.73 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.36 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 10.58% YoY to Rs 513.57 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 54.78 crore in Q4 March 2025, compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 16.91 crore in Q4 March 2024.

During the quarter, total expenses rose 2.73% YoY to Rs 527.47 crore. Cost of raw material consumed tanked 9.24% YoY to Rs 102.23 crore.

On the segmental front, revenue from printing & publishing of newspapers & periodicals was at Rs 373.29 crore (down 0.71% YoY), radio broadcast & entertainment revenue was at Rs 81.98 crore (up 72.33% YoY), and digital revenue stood at Rs 58.28 crore (up 34.87% YoY) during the quarter.

Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media & Hindustan Media Ventures, said, In the last financial year, your company saw consistent growth in terms of both revenue and profitability in most quarters, indicating a broad-based upswing, especially in the latter half of the year. The improvement can be attributed to conscious efforts aimed at growing the business, incrementally higher pricing, a dip in prices of key commodities and cost rationalisation. The annual festive season saw increased spending by consumers, and this, along with elections in some states provided a conducive environment to growth in the second half of the year.

In terms of annual consolidated performance, your Companys total revenue as well as profitability saw a marked improvement. Our Print business revenue remained stable even as it saw a considerable rise in profitability. Our Radio business grew revenues on the back of a focus on on-ground events, although its margins remain under continued pressure. The Digital business, led by OTTplay, once again posted strong revenue traction, and also saw incremental improvement in margins on account of better cost control.

Treating the just-ended financial year as a springboard, your Company is looking to keep the momentum going in the Digital business, build on the gains made last year in the Print business, and streamline the Radio business. Your support and trust drive what we do. We're committed to delivering reliable news and meaningful entertainment that keeps multiple audiences informed and engaged.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved appointment of Manhar Kapoor as a whole-time director, with effect from 20th May, 2025, for a period of 3 years, subject to the approval of members of the company.

HT Media is into the business of providing entertainment, radio broadcasts, and all other related activities through its radio stations operating under the brand names Fever 104, 'Fever', and Radio Nasha. The digital business of the Company comprises of various online platforms such as shine.com, etc.

