Redington gains as Q4 PAT soars 104% YoY to Rs 666 crore; declares dividend of Rs 6.80/sh

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Redington added 1.61% to Rs 284.80 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 104.43% to Rs 665.62 crore as against Rs 325.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 17.85% year on year to Rs 26,439.68 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax spiked 201.71% to Rs 1,148.14 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 380.54 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA (global performance) stood at Rs 667 crore in Q4 FY25, registered a growth of 24%, compared with Rs 539 crore recorded in same quarter last year.

On the segmental front, SISA (Singapore, India & South Asia) revenue was at Rs 13,453.52 crore (up 24.61% YoY) while ROW (Rest of the World) was at Rs 12,998.65 (up 11.57% YoY) crore.

Global revenue stood at Rs 26,510 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 18% YoY while net profit jumped 23% YoY to Rs 400 crore in Q4 FY25.

V.S. Hariharan, Group CEO, Redington, said, Building on the momentum from Q3, our Q4 results reaffirm Redingtons commitment to profitable growth and market leadership. This year, weve achieved stable growth across all business units and geographies. Our focus on strategic markets, both established and emerging, has delivered sustainable results.

While technology distribution remains our core, our Cloud business has grown over 40% YoY, driven by increasing adoption of subscription and consumption models. We continue to strengthen our positioning with brands through our focus on software, services, and professional capabilities, especially around AI-enabled solutions. These results reflect our agility and our strategic readiness to lead in the next wave of digital transformation.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.80 per equity share, equivalent to 39.5% of consolidated profits without divestment gains, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

Redington, a leading technology solutions provider and a Fortune India 500 company, empowers businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence in over 40 markets, 450+ brand associations, and 70,000+ channel partners, Redington enables end-to-end distribution for IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products across various markets. Through its focus on innovation and partnerships, Redington remains a trusted global distributor of products, services, and solutions.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

