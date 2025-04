At meeting held on 25 April 2025

The Board of Axis Bank at its meeting held on 25 April 2025 has appointed:

1) Sameer Shetty as Group Executive, DBAT and Strategic Programs with effect from 01 April 2025.

2) Bipin Saraf as Group Executive, Bharat Banking with effect from 01 April 2025.

3) Rajkamal Vempati as Group Executive, Human Resources with effect from 01 April 2025.

