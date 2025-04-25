Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

From its state-of-the-art dedicated EV component manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune

Hindalco Industries announced the successful delivery of 10,000 aluminium battery enclosures for automotive major Mahindra's state-of-the-art e SUVS BE 6 and XEV 9e, marking a significant development in India's clean mobility journey. The company also unveiled its state-of-the-art dedicated EV component manufacturing facility in Chakan, PuneIndia's premier automotive manufacturing hub. This marks a significant milestone in India's clean mobility journey, with the two companies joining forces to accelerate the electrification of India's automotive industry.

The facility, built with a capital investment of Rs 500 crore and spread across 5 acres within an industrial park, represents Hindalco's foray into EV component manufacturing and is designed to cater to the growing demand for lightweight, crash-resistant battery solutions. The facility is designed to meet the rising demand for lightweight, crash-resistant battery enclosures in the country, reinforcing the company's commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility. It currently has the capacity to produce 80,000 enclosures annually, with plans to scale up to 160,000 units. As of today, over 3,000 Mahindra EVs using these aluminium battery packs are already on Indian roads.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News