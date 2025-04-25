Patel Engineering successfully bids for Rs 1318 cr CIDCO's Kondhane Dam project

CIDCO has declared a Mumbai based infrastructure company, Patel Engineering as L1 for a Rs. 1,318.89 crore contract for Construction of Kondhane Dam and its allied works using Roller Compacted Concrete Technology.

The project is to be completed in a period of 42 months.

The said project is located in the state of Maharashtra, Village Kondhane, Taluka - Karjat, District Raigad.

The scope of works includes Civil Works for the dam construction having a length of 1209m and 83m height along it's allied works as well as Hydro Mechanical and Electrical works including 3 radial gates and electrical & manual gate control and other electrification works.

