Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Bajaj Finance approves change in directorate

Board of Bajaj Finance approves change in directorate

Image
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 20 March 2025

The Board of Bajaj Finance at its meeting held on 20 March 2025 has approved the elevation of the following Directors:

1. Rajeev Jain (DIN: 01550158), whose existing tenure as Managing Director ends on 31 March 2025, as Vice Chairman in the capacity as an Executive Director for a period of 3 years with effect from 1 April 2025; and

2. Anup Kumar Saha (DIN: 07640220), who is the Deputy Managing Director and whose term is upto 31 March 2028, as the Managing Director of the Company from 1 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IREDA launches perpetual bonds worth over Rs 1,200 cr; receives Rs 24-cr tax refund

IREDA rallies after board OKs raising borrowing limit to Rs 29,200 crore

IREDA drops after RBI rejects equity investment bid for Nepal hydro project

IREDA Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 425 cr

IREDA climbs after loans sanction spurts YoY to Rs 31,087 cr

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story