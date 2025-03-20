Board of Bajaj Finance approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 20 March 2025

The Board of Bajaj Finance at its meeting held on 20 March 2025 has approved the elevation of the following Directors:

1. Rajeev Jain (DIN: 01550158), whose existing tenure as Managing Director ends on 31 March 2025, as Vice Chairman in the capacity as an Executive Director for a period of 3 years with effect from 1 April 2025; and

2. Anup Kumar Saha (DIN: 07640220), who is the Deputy Managing Director and whose term is upto 31 March 2028, as the Managing Director of the Company from 1 April 2025.

