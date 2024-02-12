Board of BASF India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 12 February 2024

The Board of BASF India at its meeting held on 12 February 2024 has approved the appointment of Marcelo R. Lu (DIN: 10462274) as the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company, effective 12 February 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company has also approved the appointment of Narendranath J. Baliga (DIN: 07005484) as an Alternate Director to Marcelo R. Lu, effective 12 February 2024.

