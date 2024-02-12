Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of BASF India approves change in directorate

Board of BASF India approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 12 February 2024

The Board of BASF India at its meeting held on 12 February 2024 has approved the appointment of Marcelo R. Lu (DIN: 10462274) as the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company, effective 12 February 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company has also approved the appointment of Narendranath J. Baliga (DIN: 07005484) as an Alternate Director to Marcelo R. Lu, effective 12 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Bayer CropScience approves change in directorate

Board of Page Industries approves change in directorate

Board of Nestle India approves sale of NBS division to Purina PetCare India

Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 270 cr for new tissue paper machine

Board of Godawari Power approves capex of Rs 6000 cr for greenfield steel plant

Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Deflazacort Tablets

Benchmarks end with substantial cuts; Hero MotoCorp drops over 4%

EURUSD Stay Sluggishly Below $1.08 As DXY Regains Momentum Above 104 Mark

Australia Market ends lower

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story