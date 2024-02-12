Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EURUSD Stay Sluggishly Below $1.08 As DXY Regains Momentum Above 104 Mark

EURUSD Stay Sluggishly Below $1.08 As DXY Regains Momentum Above 104 Mark

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Euro slipped back below 1.08 mark against the greenback as dollar index regained momentum above 104 mark by European trades. EURUSD earlier in the day hit a high of $1.0821 and is currently quoting lower by 0.12% at $1.0785. Uncertainty over the likely timing and pace of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is keeping the dollar index on the defensive below a two and half month high touched last week. Meanwhile, large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market dropped lower through February 06, 2024 and registered a weekly decline of 26618 net contracts taking net long position to its lowest level in over 15 months. On the NSE, EURINR was trading at 89.54, down marginally on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

EURUSD Extends Gains From Eight-Week Low But Stays Short Of Reclaiming $1.08 Mark; German Industrial Output Down 1.6% In December

Housing &amp; Urban Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 104.20% in the December 2023 quarter

INR Sees Good Gains, Breaks Under 83 Per US Dollar Mark

A 70-Year-Old Patient Suffering from Meningoma Gets a New Lease of Life &amp; Regains Her Vision at HCG Cancer Center

INR Trades Flat Just Under 83 Per US Dollar

Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Deflazacort Tablets

Benchmarks end with substantial cuts; broader mkt slumps; Hero Moto drops over 4%

Australia Market ends lower

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress

Force Motors reports consolidated net profit of Rs 85.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story