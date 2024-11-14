SEPC consolidated net profit declines 59.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.37% to Rs 170.99 croreNet profit of SEPC declined 59.47% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.37% to Rs 170.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 129.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales170.99129.18 32 OPM %4.496.57 -PBDT8.196.98 17 PBT6.895.65 22 NP2.295.65 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News