SEPC consolidated net profit declines 59.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of SEPC declined 59.47% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.37% to Rs 170.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 129.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

